Shirogane posted a new photo of his cosplay dedicated to Lucyone of the most beloved characters in the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunnerswhich as we know has been a great success among Netflix subscribers.

In this case, the Russian model wanted to portray Lucy during a bath, just like in the series, but without feeling the need to sexualize this moment, which for the character is dedicated to reflection. Makeup and post-production are perfect again this time.

The extraordinary response obtained by Edgerunners contributed to the important relaunch of Cyberpunk 2077, which saw one million players a day in the week after the debut of the anime, thus resuming the crunching of numbers after a period of uncertainty.

Returning instead to Shirogane, among his latest works stand out A2 from NieR: Automata, Jolyne from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Nazusa Nanakusa from Call of the Night and Ganyu from Genshin Impact.