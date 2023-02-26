Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten a major relaunch thanks in part to Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersthe Netflix TV series that brought back a lot of hype about the game and from which this one is also based Lucy cosplay from saiwestwoodtruly one of the most convincing reproductions of the character from the animated series.

Lucyna Kushinada, known as Lucy, is now a true symbol of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration, thanks to the depth of the character staged but also to his charismatic and fascinating aspect. In this case, the model manages to reproduce in a very faithful way one of the typical outfits of the character in question.

The costume appears here very close to the original one in the animated series, including the inevitable hairstyle that recalls the futuristic and sci-fi style of Lucy. Saiwestwood then makes use of some elements modified in post-production to obtain an even more impactful effect, especially as regards the surrounding scenery.

The look and the setting in fact take up one of the most loved scenes of the animated series, with the protagonists on the moon. Their first meeting on the surface of the satellite takes place in a simulation, while both dream of being able to go there one day in reality, while in the meantime their relationship consolidates.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Chichi from Nadyasonika taken from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Starlight from nic_the_pixie taken from The Boys, that of Jessie of shproton from Pokémon, that of Marin from Shirogane-sama from My Dress-Up Darling, Midnight cosplay from vkryp from My Hero Academia, Tae Takemi from Xenon_ne from Persona 5, Cynthia cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy cosplay from shirogane_sama from from Cyberpunk 2077 and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay by yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.