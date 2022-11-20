Cyberpunk Edgerunners it was a great success and Kalinka Fox he loved it, while feeling bad about the ending. Either way, that was enough to push her to make a cosplay dedicated to the female protagonist of the series, Lucy.

The Russian model inevitably takes some liberties and the “minimal” bra is clear proof of this, but beyond this we are faced with a very well done interpretation, perfect in terms of makeup and hairstyle.

A few days ago we conducted an interview with Studio Trigger, the creators of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, discovering a large number of really interesting information about the anime produced by Netflixwhich contributed to a substantial relaunch of Cyberpunk 2077.

