Netflix stood out this year for adding to its catalog the anime of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the most recent creation of the Trigger studio. Although several of her characters draw attention, Lucy especially stands out, so present in fan art and cosplay.

She is a netrunner who is skilled at programming and hacking. All because her abilities were enhanced due to a series of experiments she underwent as a child.

She and other kids had to explore the darkest and most forgotten part of the Internet, the one left behind after a great digital “cataclysm” caused by the world’s biggest hacker.

The downside of the matter is that this place is so wild and dangerous that little by little his companions died. Lucy lived full of despair until one day she and the others escaped. All the others perished and only this young woman was able to survive.

Years later, Lucy ended up joining the Maine group and met David Martinez, the star of Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Her first meeting was the one that dictated what her relationship would be like and for the first time she found a soul mate.

It is throughout several episodes that the story of both is developing. Lucy’s cosplay is now very popular and there is no shortage of cosplayers who have dedicated at least one to her.

Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners gets a more casual cosplay

Lucy’s cosplay from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners what we share is a contribution by cosplayer Izz AM (@_izzy_1014_cosplay_). As you can see, she keeps her hair short with a bob cut and hairstyle.

Likewise, the multicolored lock of hair that hangs from one side. The black outfit is present as well as the white sleeves that are separated from the main clothing. There are also some accessories.

Regarding the color of Lucy’s eyes, they vary a lot throughout the series. It is due not only to the lighting in the anime but also to the electronic components that her body has on her.

What puzzles us a bit are the decorations of Kirby, one of the Nintendo characters, in the photos. They don’t have much to do with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Perhaps it is to emphasize how casual this cosplay is.

In addition to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners we have more anime information in EarthGamer.