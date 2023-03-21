From Cyberpunk Edgerunners comes a double cosplay of Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samuraiwho dabbled in a truly perfect interpretation, complete with general graphics that seem to come out of the series.

Lucyna Kushinada, known as Lucy, is now a true symbol of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration, one of the most charismatic characters to emerge from animated production. Xenon_ne has already performed several times in the past in the interpretation of Lucy and, also in this case, the result is truly remarkable.

The costume appears here very close to the original one in the animated series, including the ever-present hairstyle that recalls Lucy’s futuristic and sci-fi style, all contributing to a perfect reproduction of the original.

Rebecca, played here by Loli_Samurai, also looks like an incarnation of the animated version. Her character is very particular to his very youthful lookwell played by a model with a not very tall stature, which is evident from the difference with Xenon_ne.

Loli_Samurai manages to re-propose Rebecca’s almost childlike appearance, who often plays on the contrast between this facade and the fury and unpredictability that distinguishes her in the action and combat phases. Here too, her costume and hair perfectly reproduce the original, creating a really well done match.

