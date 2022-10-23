Although the anime of Cyberpunk Edgerunners It has a great focus on its protagonist, David Martinez, and in his partner, Lucy, there is another character that draws attention. It is Rebecca, who appears in many fan arts and more than one cosplay.

She immediately draws attention to her short stature and slight build. She is a character that CD Projekt Red was initially unsure about accepting but Trigger decided to keep her.

So the creators of the original Cyberpunk 2077 ended up accepting it; is a story they shared through Twitch. Rebecca is more than meets the eye as she is an expert in firearms.

She is capable of causing real carnage when fighting against the enemy. She loves to shoot left and right, especially when using two weapons at the same time. She also takes advantage of the fact that some judge her for her appearance.

He doesn’t give the impression of being able to shoot just anyone. Despite the above, she is someone very loyal and takes care of her companions. From what she could see in the anime of Cyberpunk Edgerunners she feels an attraction to David.

However, she understands that his heart belongs to Lucy and supports him in whatever way she can. For this and more is that Rebecca begins to become relatively popular in the world of cosplay.

Rebecca from Cyberpunk Edgerunners wearing a FeGalvao cosplay

Rebecca’s cosplay from Cyberpunk Edgerunners that we share with you is a contribution from the Brazilian cosplayer María Fernanda (@fegalvao_).

There are elements of the character present in this interpretation such as the fluorescent green hair arranged in a pair of pigtails.

Also the tattoo that has a particular design and the headband. However, the rest of the recreation of him leaves a lot to be desired. Even his followers point it out.

Both the weapon and the headband are not as well cared for as other cosplays of the character. In fact, brightly colored toy guns work much better for such a cosplay.

The lenses he wears, although they are green, do not stand out as much. As for the color of the tattoo, it is too reddish, when in fact it has a softer hue. And the jacket does not have green bands. This cosplay could be improved a lot.

