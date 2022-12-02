jannet he made a great deal cosplay dedicated to Sashaone of the characters from the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersand brought it to Milan Games Week 2022, to the delight of the many visitors to the event.

As we know, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022 was the biggest edition ever with over 105,000 tickets sold, a packed calendar of activities and many special guests, plus some talented cosplayers.

“I finally got to play my favorite Cyberpunk character!” wrote Jannet in her post on Instagram. “To be honest, I like Sasha’s design much more than Lucy’s: yes, it’s hard for me to fall in love with trendy characters, but I’ll try anyway!”

Speaking of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, in recent months we have been able to appreciate several thick interpretations dedicated to the series and in particular to Lucy, see for example the works of Shirogane, xenon_ne, Kalinka Fox and donnami_cos.