Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC boasts CD Projekt Red’s “biggest budget” ever allocated to a DLC expansion.

After a little back and fore between Polish outlet Parkiet and CDPR’s communications team to clarify whether “biggest” referred to the game’s budget or scope, it’s now been confirmed to be the former.

How do characters and classes work in Cyberpunk 2077?

This was further emphasized by community director Marcin Morton on the game’s Reddit community – “Este […] is about the biggest budget when it comes to expansion packs we’ve released” – and then again by global PR director Radek Grabowski, who tweeted to confirm the team meant that it was the biggest DLC by budget, not necessarily in-game content.

Given the DLC stars not just Keanu Reeves but Idris Elba, a big budget may not come as a surprise to many. It’s also not surprising that the team moved quickly to cool speculation and clearly clarify the statement, either, given Cyberpunk 2077’s anticlimatic launch.

The news does, however, give a little insight into how big the DLC may be, too; The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine DLC added a 20-hour campaign and a whole new region, so it would appear that Phantom Liberty’s will be more compact than that at least.

The studio wouldn’t reveal when the DLC will release or when we’ll get more information about it, but according to a statement shared with wccftech“work is going according to plan” and the team “feel[s] comfortable with the current state of work on the add-on”.

As Ed reported last week, a lawsuit between Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red and its investors has been settled for $1.85m.

The game was released in a notoriously buggy state, particularly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which led to a complaint filed in December 2020 that alleged the developer misled both customers and investors on how playable the game was.

Now, a federal judge in California has signed off on the settlement, where everybody who acquired publicly traded CDPR shares throughout most of 2020 is eligible for settlement funds at roughly $0.49 per eligible share.