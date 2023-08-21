CD Projekt Red is hosting a gameplay livestream for Cyberpunk 2077 later this week, where it will share more details about its next update.

During the stream, which will be hosted by CDPR’s community managers over on Twitch, the Cyberpunk 2077 team will “discuss several features” that players can expect to see added to the game when this update goes live.

In addition, the developer will also share more about its Idris Elba-fronted Phantom Liberty expansion.



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty—Official Trailer.

Those interested can tune in on 24th August, at 4 PM CEST (so, 3pm for those of us in the UK) to hear more from the game’s lead environment artist Kacper Niepokólczycki and game director Gabe Amatangelo.

There is also the option to submit any questions you may have about the upcoming DLC ​​and base game’s update prior to this stream, as the developers will be taking part in a short Q&A. This can be done via the Cyberpunk 2077 forumor the game’s official Discord channel.

We can additionally expect to see a brand-new gameplay trailer for Phantom Liberty at tomorrow evening’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event. Eurogamer will be covering the show, so be sure to stay tuned for more then.

During the stream, we will also host a short Q&A session with our devs. If you have any burning questions about Dogtown and its characters, police systems, new skills and perks or car combat, drop them on our official Forum and Discord channels, links below!… pic.twitter.com/3ENB7GnQIH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 18, 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rather rocky start to life, with the game launching back in 2020 with a myriad of bugs and glitches. According to CDPR’s VP of PR and communication Michał Platkow-Gilewski, it actually became “a cool thing not to like it”.

However, it has since seen a massive turnaround in fan opinion, with the game now sitting at a “very positive” aggregate score on Steam for the first time.

“You have no idea how much it means,” quest director Pawel Sasko wrote back in July. “Thank you so much for all [these] reviews!”

The developer added the team was not taking “any of it for granted”, with Sasko stating there was “still lots to be done to get back [our] trust”. This update could be just the ticket.