CD Projekt has detailed Cyberpunk 2077’s first patch since the sci-fi RPG’s big 2.0 update, promising, among other things, a fix for a save corruption issue affecting PlayStation 5 players.

As per the developer’s newly shared pre-release patch highlights, update 2.01 should stop instances of corrupt saves on PS5 by increasing the maximum save file size limit. CD Projekt warns this won’t fix saves impacted before the update, but advises affected players to keep a working save – by resaving it as a manual save – until 2.01 arrives.

Elsewhere in the update, CD Projekt is promising performance improvements on both PC and consoles, particularly in the Dogtown area, as well as a range of more specific fixes, including one especially specific issue that would see V sinking through the elevator floor and plummeting to their doom when attempting to reach the 42nd floor in Cyberpunk 2077’s The Heist mission – but only in instances of low FPS.

Digital Foundry’s tech review of Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update.

A full list of announced fixes and improvements can be found below, but CD Projekt stresses these are just “highlights” of the issues being addressed in update 2.01 and that full details will be included shared closer to release. Exactly when that will be is unclear; Currently, the developer is only saying the update will launch for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC “soon.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s update 2.01 highlights: