Things seem to keep going from bad to worse for CD Projekt, as after a disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 launch that saw the game removed from the PlayStation Store, the company was hit by a major cyber attack – and this has now resulted in a month-long delay for the game’s promised February patch.

The company took to Twitter to explain its decision, saying it “dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan [it] detailed previously “but” the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen “. It seems CD Projekt will now need additional time to release the update.

Our overview of all of the last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077, running on 1.04 code – and not particularly well on any platform.

As for what patch 1.2 contains, it will apparently go “beyond any of [CD Projekt’s] previous updates “with” numerous overall quality improvements and fixes “.

“… We still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get,” CD Projekt added. “With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March.”

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio? S IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen? we? ll need some additional time. 1/3 – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

CD Projekt announced it had been hit by a targeted cyber attack earlier this month, with the hacker claiming they had gained access to source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3, along with sensitive internal documents .

The company explained it would not pay the ransom demanded by the hacker, adding it would work with law enforcement and security agencies to investigate the breach. The source code for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 was reportedly put up for auction and sold, while CD Projekt had to warn former employees to enable fraud alerts in case their data had been compromised. Clearly, the cyber attack has been a source of serious disruption for CD Projekt and its employees.

Back in January, patch 1.1 was released to address some more urgent issues with Cyberpunk 2077, focused largely on stability improvements and performance upgrades. Digital Foundry’s Tom Morgan found it ironed out some of the problems with game crashes and stability, but CD Projekt still has serious work to do in getting it to run smoothly on base consoles. And, eventually, re-introduced to the PlayStation Store.