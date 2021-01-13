Despite the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which has led the Polish government to threaten CD Projekt RED with a fine if they do not fix the current state of the game on old-generation consoles, the Polish studio has already released several patches that have fixed some of the title problems, and today they announced when the Cyberpunk 2077 next gen patch.

The announcement has been made through the official title page, in which they have shared an image with the game’s roadmap, placing the Cyberpunk 2077 next gen patch for the second half of this year 2021, although still without a specific date.

Cyberpunk 2077 next gen patch already has an estimated release window

As we can see in the image shared by CD Projekt RED, the title has already received three patches with fixes to improve the state in which the title arrived, fixing, among others, errors of great importance such as the one that supposed the elimination of the game saved if the file was too heavy.

As for the content that is to come to the title, we can see that both patch 1.1 and patch 1.2 are scheduled to arrive at the beginning of this year 2021. In the meantime, although the first information assured that the first free DLC of the game would reach At the beginning of the year, it seems that these will arrive somewhat later, although always before the first half of 2021.

They find lines of dialogue for the romance between V Male and Judy in Cyberpunk 2077

Finally, we can see how the last thing that appears on the roadmap is the Cyberpunk 2077 next gen patch, which will arrive in the second half of the year, although the exact date has not yet been specified. Therefore, now it only remains to wait for the Polish study to confirm the exact day on which this expected update arrives on our consoles.