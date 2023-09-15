Big times are coming for Cyberpunk 2077, with its paid expansion and a significant 2.0 base game overhaul both right around the corner; We already knew the expansion, Phantom Liberty, was coming on 26th September, but developer CD Projekt has now confirmed its free 2.0 update will arrive five days earlier, on 21st September.

Cyberpunk 2.0 aims to address some of the criticism levied at the game since its controversial launch at the tail-end of 2020, promising completely redesigned skill trees and perks, revamped cyberware, a new capacity system, vehicle combat and car chases, combat AI improvements , and a new police system. It also brings changes to loot, items, and crafting, as well as UI and UX improvements, and a new selection of radio stations.

In other words, Cyberpunk’s 2.0 update touches on a broad range of core systems in a significant fashion – and CD Projekt has been attempting to explain how these changes will impact the experience across a recent series of developer streams.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Update 2.0 release date trailer.

Its latest, which aired this eveningtook some time to highlight 2.0’s revamped skill trees and perks, showcasing a number of builds – the slo-mo, air-dashing Bullet-time Ninja; the quick-hack-queuing, over-clocking Hack-&-Slash Netrunner; the close-quarters, ground-pounding Savage Slugger Solo – that will be possible as the update.

And of course, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion – which adds the likes of a new storyline, a new district, new quests, new gigs, new boss fights, vehicle missions, an increased level cap to 60, and a new Relic skill tree – also got a look in, although this time mainly in the form of a chat with Idris Elba, who plays new character Solomon Reed. Elba is also the focus of CD Projekt’s newly released cinematic Phantom Liberty trailer.

And that’s pretty much all CD Projekt had to say for itself this time around, aside from some chatter about Cyberpunk 2077’s music – which has now been officially released onto streaming services. But the key points here: Phantom Liberty arrives on 26th September, and the big 2.0 update comes five days earlier, coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 21st September.