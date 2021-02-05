If you’ve had a chance to delve into Cyberpunk 2077’s futuristic metropolis of Night City and are keen to learn more about it then the World Of Cyberpunk 2077 might interest you now its around 50 per cent off.

The 200-page tome features lots of detailed artwork that’ll take you on a tour of Night City, while also delving into the history, technology and wider lore of the CD Projekt Red RPG. It comes together courtesy of Dark Horse Books who is also behind the Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition and various other gaming tie-ins.

Usually priced at around £ 30, The World Of Cyberpunk 2077 is now down to £ 15 at Amazon UK and Blackwell’s.

Following its much-anticipated and controversial launch at the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was immediately slammed for its poor performance on last gen’s base consoles – to the point where it became practically unplayable for many. PC and current-gen consoles fared better – allowing those to enjoy the game’s ‘intoxicating potential’ – though it was still riddled with issues.

Since then, CD Projekt Red has released a number of hotfixes and patches in an attempt to fix the most glaring issues. This includes a rather nasty save file exploit that has since been solved.

For regular updates on deals and offers from across the net do pop over to the Jelly Deals Twitter! We’re also doing our best to keep on top of all the latest PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock news.