If you have nothing better to do, for the next 30 minutes you can watch the new video Of Cyberpunk 2077 published by CD Projekt Red in which the neon sign of the Lizzie's Bar (a girl dancing raising one leg). The shot is fixed, but the film also allows you to hear the sounds of the streets of Night City, which are the real fulcrum of the film. In short, it's a kind of ASRM dedicated to the world of V.

Lizzie's Bar is located in Kabuki, in the Watson neighborhood. Founded by Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, it is a place dedicated to braindance, as well as the headquarters of the Mox gang. It is one of the many characteristic places of the city, which you can visit during the game.

For the rest there is very little to add, apart from reminding you that Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series After a complicated launch, the game has received countless updates, including major patches and patches to fix residual bugs. Currently CD Projekt Red has closed the updates, after launching the maxi expansion Phantom Liberty, of which you can read our review.