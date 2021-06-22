A few days after its launch in December last year, Xbox extended the return policy for those who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on the Microsoft Store, thus allowing more people to get their money back if they had not liked the title of CD Projekt RED.

At the time, Microsoft said there was still no estimated date for Cyberpunk 2077 will revert back to standard return policies, but we already know that date today. Starting next July 6, Cyberpunk 2077 will again be governed by the standard return policies of the Microsoft Store.

In an official statement, the support team of Xbox said the following:

“The folks at CD PROJEKT RED continue to work hard to improve the Cyberpunk 2077 experience on Xbox consoles and have already released multiple updates. Due to these updates, Cyberpunk 2077 will revert to Microsoft’s standard return policies as of July 6, for both new and existing purchases. “

The game also returned this week to the PlayStation Network Store, although its version is still pending next-gen which will apparently be released in the second half of the year.

Via: The Verge