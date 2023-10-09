













That was what the commercial director of this video game developer, Michal Nowakowski, implied in a question and answer session with the company’s shareholders. He was asked if there are plans to expand the franchise.

Nowakowski responded ‘Yes, we have plans. That’s why we have started cooperating with Anonymous Content [en el proyecto de live-action]. ‘We want things to happen’.

He then commented that the planning behind Cyberpunk Edgerunners It started a long time ago.

Specifically, since 2018, and we must not forget that this anime Cyberpunk 2077 It had its reveal in 2020, while its release was until 2022 on Netflix.

Fountain: Trigger.

It’s because of what he commented ‘There are plans that we would prefer to keep quiet about until there is something to talk about, until there really is something to discuss, some concrete announcement. When the time comes we will tell you…’.

Michal Nowakowski mentioned Trigger’s work with Cyberpunk Edgerunners. But he did it in such a way that it seems like he is working on something new related to Cyberpunk 2077. But he did not share more details about it.

One year ago, we started our wild ride to the Moon together. Dear Edgerunners — thank you for being a part of this incredible adventure with us! 💚 On September 26th we’ll set off on a journey with another talented netrunner, Songbird, in #PhantomLiberty expansion.#Edgerunners… pic.twitter.com/9CVmSrARLK — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) September 13, 2023

According to producer Satoru Hunma, in charge of the Japanese subsidiary of CD Projekt Red, a sequel to Edgerunners.

So any new anime inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 It will be a separate and different story.

For the meantime, it seems that the studio is more focused on talking about its live-action project, which is currently in the initial stages. It is not known which video on demand service it will be available on.

