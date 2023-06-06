













The start of this phase will occur after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This way they will have the whole team focused on the sequel, instead of having them spread out. This revelation also indicates that support for the first title is very close to ending.

Although the research phase begins in 2024, that does not mean that a possible sequel is not far away. Taking into account the development time of the original title, we may not see anything new until 2029 or 2030 at the earliest. So we have a long wait ahead of us.

At the moment the details about the sequel to cyberpunk 2077 they are very scarce. A few years ago it was announced that it had the code name Project Orion. However, we don’t know if it will explore other parts of Night City or continue the story of V and John Silverhand. At least now we know that CD Projekt Red is interested in exploring more of this franchise.

What is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a new expansion announced for the title, which will only come to next-generation consoles. Here we take control of V again, but this time it seems that he will be involved in a plot involving the government. Not to mention the appearance of an enigmatic new character played by Idris Elba.

Source: CD Project Red

The expansion does not yet have an exact release date, but its developers have assured that it will be released in 2023. Maybe at one of the big gaming events in June we’ll get more information. Are you excited about this expansion and the sequel?

