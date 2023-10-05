We are in a time in which almost every successful product moves to the world of cinema or television, we saw that this year with the Super Mario movies and also the Grand Tourism which arrived in live action format. Speaking of the latter, Cyberpunk 2077 will have its own adaptation in said format, this as a way to continue redeeming its disastrous launch of the game in the 2020.

As reported, CD Project Red has formed an alliance with Anonymous Contentwho have worked on great Hollywood hits such as The Revenantan Oscar-winning film in which Leonardo Dicaprio participated as a protagonist. This means that the result of an adaptation of this style with its game can have potential, especially if the original actors of the product are used.

For now it has not been confirmed what kind of product we will see, whether a movie or a series, but it could be something more episodic, and that is because the narrative lends itself to having important plot hooks. Furthermore, in production there will be neither more nor less than Garret Kemblewho is dedicated to working with creations mostly designed for television.

The details of the creation of the adaptation are not many, as it is something designed for a few years of development behind, so to see a first preview they will have to spend months and months in its production. These announcements are usually given well in advance, so it will be time for them to start looking for a director, as well as the writer and later the cast involved.

Via: CD Project Red

Editor’s Note: Unlike other franchises, Cyberpunk 2077 has the potential to launch such a product. I would like to think that at least notable actors like Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves will return to give more of their stories.