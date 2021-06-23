After the disastrous launch in December, Microsoft and Sony have run for cover to try to meet their users burned by Cyberpunk 2077. While Sony has decided to completely remove the game from the PS Store, Microsoft has taken a softer path and has put in a whole set of expanded guidelines for the game. reimbursement of the game. This special treat, however, will end the next July 7, 2021: Cyberpunk 2077 will return to standard Xbox Games Store policies from that day on.

The two giants are moving in parallel and if on the one hand Sony has integrated the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS Store again, on the other Microsoft has decided to stop the expanded refund policies.

“CD Projekt RED continues to work hard to improve the Cyberpunk 2077 experience on Xbox thanks to the many updates published, “Microsoft said in the page dedicated to game refunds. “Thanks to these updates, Microsoft will return to standard refund policies for the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 starting July 6, 2021, for both new and old purchases.”

Cyberpunk 2077 updates for Microsoft and Sony have brought the situation back to normal

Microsoft’s standard refund policy stipulates that the Redmond behemoth check it out before whether or not there are the conditions to refund a purchase, it does not automatically return the money without asking questions. TO this address you will find all the details.