













Cyberpunk 2077 will look much more than next gen thanks to NVIDIA’s DLSS

Speaking of DLSS in new games, both everspace 2 like LEAP, which are out of Early Access, already have DLSS 2 support. Likewise, Like a Dragon: Ishin! it also got a DLSS 2 performance boost, which is already considerable.

Now, Cyberpunk 2077 is already one of the most attractive games of the recent era of video games. It uses various ray tracing techniques to render a huge futuristic city with a high level of detail. This title will enhance its look with the release of Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, which introduces full ray tracing, also known as trajectory.

Source: CD Project Red

The technological advancement of ray tracing of Cyberpunk 2077: Overdrive Mode it’s a preview of the future of full ray tracing, and we’re working with CD PROJECT RED in new full ray tracing improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations.

Reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion and much more were greatly improved, one could even point to it as a graphical change in video games. The title of CD Project RED uses NVIDIA DLSS 3 to multiply the performance of users of a GeForce RTX.

Source: NVIDIA

Cyberpunk 2077 is the example of the adoption of RTX technology

The same and it already looks far away, but in 2018 the first generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards formally started with the first video games that began to support ray tracing.

GeForce RTX made real-time ray tracing a reality, allowing developers to realistically render reflections and lighting, making games like Cyberpunk 2077 more immersive and fun.

It is seen that the technology is far from standing still and the next steps have already been taken thanks to the GeForce RTX 40 series. Are you excited by the quality with which the video game looks? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.