Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1scheduled for December 5, 2023, will also introduce the meter inside Night City. The announcement took place during CD Projekt RED’s live broadcast on Twitch.

It will be divided into five lines and 19 stations. It will be possible to jump directly to the arrival point, or move in real time within the system, so as to discover the cabins, the stations and new contents present within them.

CD Projekt RED explains that the subway was the result of a great effort from all departments of the development team, given that it is a real place to explore and discover, which will make the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City experience even more immersive.