Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1scheduled for December 5, 2023, will also introduce the meter inside Night City. The announcement took place during CD Projekt RED’s live broadcast on Twitch.
It will be divided into five lines and 19 stations. It will be possible to jump directly to the arrival point, or move in real time within the system, so as to discover the cabins, the stations and new contents present within them.
CD Projekt RED explains that the subway was the result of a great effort from all departments of the development team, given that it is a real place to explore and discover, which will make the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City experience even more immersive.
The portable radio, in the subway and beyond
On the metro it will also be possible to bring one with you portable radio, so you can listen to music even when you’re not in your car. The portable radio will also be usable while exploring the city on foot.
It will be though blocked during story dialogues and missions, so as not to ruin the experience. We will also hear a click when the game blocks it, so as to make the use of the radio more immersive, because we can imagine that our character has turned off the radio at an important moment.
It will obviously be possible to change the radio station and audio level.
We also remember that CD Projekt RED updated us on the release period of the live-action project.
