Although it is no longer in as bad shape as when it came out a year ago, CD Projekt Red still has a lot of work to do in terms of Cyberpunk 2077. However, and despite its mistakes, this ambitious RPG was one of the most played and sold in 2021, at least in Steam.

Yesterday, Valve revealed a lot of information about some of the games that performed very well on its digital platform and to the surprise of many, Cyberpunk 2077 entered these lists. Specifically, the game was placed in the “Silver” category of Steam, where other titles like Resident Evil Village they are also located. This means that Cyberpunk 2077 it sold relatively well compared to other titles with greater monetization options.

Similarly, Cyberpunk 2077 also figure within ‘Most Played on Steam in 2021’, accompanied by other games like Halo Infinite, GTA V, PUBG, and New World.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly curious that something like Cyberpunk 2077 made it onto these lists, especially because of all the controversy. Perhaps CDPR was right when they said that this game would eventually be remembered as one of the best of its time, but how it fares in 2022 remains to be seen.

