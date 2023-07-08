Digital Dreams, YouTube channel, shared a video in which it shows Cyberpunk 2077 performed with Path Tracing Overdrive e over 100 modsplayed on a computer using a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. In addition, he also uses the Superpopulation Mod which increases the amount of people in the city to make it more alive.
The end result certainly is remarkable. Although it is not stated, it is also possible that Digital Dreams uses DLSS 3 in Performance mode. Cyberpunk 2077 also reaches over 90 FPS, a remarkable result considering the level of detail and the amount of mods installed.
Cyberpunk 2077: a long road
Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone multiple criticisms at its release, especially in the console version. The PC version was however the best optimized one, but obviously the world of mods can always push the potential of a video game and this video proves it.
The real problem with Cyberpunk 2077 is that it has caused players to lose faith in CD Projekt, although the continuous updates have improved the situation. In this respect, the team aims to turn the situation around with the Phantom Liberty DLC.
#Cyberpunk #video #shows #mods #Path #Tracing #Overdrive #running #NVIDIA #RTX
Leave a Reply