Digital Dreams, YouTube channel, shared a video in which it shows Cyberpunk 2077 performed with Path Tracing Overdrive e over 100 modsplayed on a computer using a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. In addition, he also uses the Superpopulation Mod which increases the amount of people in the city to make it more alive.

The end result certainly is remarkable. Although it is not stated, it is also possible that Digital Dreams uses DLSS 3 in Performance mode. Cyberpunk 2077 also reaches over 90 FPS, a remarkable result considering the level of detail and the amount of mods installed.