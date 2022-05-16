Cyberpunk 2077 it was heavily criticized, and in general it didn’t feel like the next-gen game that many were hoping it was. Now, Enfant Terrible has created a video showing what a sequel could look like in Unreal Engine 5. You can see the video above.

According to video description, Enfant Terrible recreated the setting taking inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077 and using asset packs from the Epic Marketplace, as well as Epic’s MetaHumans Creator, adding work from VFX and using Zbrush. The final result is a high visual quality product. Obviously, a short movie is easier and faster to make than a real game, but nonetheless it is an interesting way to imagine what CD Projekt RED could offer in the future with a new chapter of the saga.

In fact, we recall that CD Projekt RED has announced that it has switched to Unreal Engine 5 for the development of its new titles, such as the new The Witcher. Cyberpunk 2077 was instead made through REDengine 4.

