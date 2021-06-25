Cyberpunk 2077 has finally received a new update, namely patch 1.23. The update is important not only because it improves the game’s performance, but also because it comes to coincide with the return of the CD Projekt RED game on the PS Store as a PlayStation 4 version. Now, Digital Foundry offers us a new one comparison video dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 and more precisely to the versions PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.

Digital Foundry begins by stating that, after update 1.23, Cyberpunk 2077 never underwent a crash during testing, unlike what happened in the past. Obviously, the game doesn’t feel like it can say that there will never be a crash in the game, but it sure looks more stable now. Furthermore, the most sensitive improvements are mainly related to the version PS4 base. In some places, in fact, there are improvements of +5 FPS compared to the past. Unfortunately there are still some sequences that travel around 20 FPS. The improvements, however, are there. As for the bugs, Digital Foundry says there are still various kinds of problems throughout the game. Textures, geometric elements and non-player characters often appear late, sometimes in a non-definitive version.

No crashes for Cyberpunk 2077

As for the version PS4 Pro, Cyberpunk 2077 already ran well in version 1.2, but patch 1.23 has improved stability. On average, the game maintains 30 FPS, although there are various visual glitches and some problems with loading geometric elements, textures and characters. Up PS5 (backward compatible version), the game runs at an unlocked frame-rate, which is 60 FPS most of the time with some drops between 50-60 FPS in the most chaotic situations or when traveling around the city.

Basically, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 has improved stability in every release, according to Digital Foundry, even though the base PS4 still has serious issues with some sequences under 20 FPS. Crashes have been reduced, however. The hope is that i upcoming updates improve the quality of the game even more significantly, which is slowly approaching the minimum level that we should all expect.

We also point out that Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer enjoy the expanded refund policies of the Xbox Games Store.