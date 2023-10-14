













The reason he had to do so was because this artist died at the end of 2021 due to cancer; At that time he was 60 years old.

The studio was left at a real crossroads, since Reczek was the one who played the character of Viktor Vektor.

Turning to another voice actor for Vektor in the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 It involved changing the original lines. This content was already in development when Milogost Reczek died.

Luckily for CD Projekt Red, this actor’s family approved them to recreate his voice with AI. To do it, another artist had to be hired who said the new dialogues that were needed. These recordings served as the basis for the AI-based synthesizer.

It is in this way that they managed to make Viktor Vektor’s voice in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was very similar to that of Reczek. This was revealed by the studio’s location director, Mikolaj Szwed, to a well-known media outlet.

The software used was Respeecher, the same one Lucasfilm used to recreate Mark Hamill’s voice as a young man for Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. This sparked criticism from many fans.

NEW: Cyberpunk 2077 uses an AI algorithm to emulate a Polish-language voice actor who died in 2021 — with his family’s permission, developer CD Projekt tells Bloomberg. An interesting news nugget as debates intensify over the use of AI in creative work https://t.co/073GzWUlvr pic.twitter.com/IDndTXjP1s — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 12, 2023

Especially since Hamill’s voice sounded ‘too flat’ either ‘strange’. But the majority of those who enjoy Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty They have no complaints.

Milogost Reczek’s son was one of those who most supported recreating his father’s voice, although it is not known if the family received any compensation.

The fact is that CD Projekt Red still used another actor for the dialogues, although this one sounds like Reczek himself.

