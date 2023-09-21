Cyberpunk 2077 is about to receive his bulk Update 2.0intended to significantly modify several aspects of the original game, as well as paving the way for the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion, and CD Projekt RED reminds you that to play the update you need to You need to have an SSDalso recommending uninstall the mods.
As we reported in recent days, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 also determines a change in the hardware and software requirements of the game on PC compared to the original. The higher graphics quality and improved performance, in addition to the increase in game elements and effects improvements, has required a raising of the barrier of entry when it comes to configuration of the PC.
Among the biggest changes is the fact that SSD is now mandatory. As reported by CD Projekt RED, “we remind you that the new game update only supports SSDs”, so those who have the mechanical disk will not be able to benefit from Update 2.0, apparently.
SSD mandatory and mod at risk
Although solid-state memory is now extremely widespread, this is still an important limitation, which could affect many users still in possession of Mechanical HDD traditional, which would be incompatible with the new features of the update.
Furthermore, the developers let it be known that the mods may cause some problems, recommending uninstalling them: “If you use mods, we recommend uninstalling them before Update 2.0,” the team reported. “Given the huge amount of changes made, they might cause more problems than usual. Please wait until the modding community has updated these software to the new version of the game.”
In the meantime, today we published the review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, with the game receiving excellent first votes from the specialized press.
