Cyberpunk 2077 is about to receive his bulk Update 2.0intended to significantly modify several aspects of the original game, as well as paving the way for the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion, and CD Projekt RED reminds you that to play the update you need to You need to have an SSDalso recommending uninstall the mods.

As we reported in recent days, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 also determines a change in the hardware and software requirements of the game on PC compared to the original. The higher graphics quality and improved performance, in addition to the increase in game elements and effects improvements, has required a raising of the barrier of entry when it comes to configuration of the PC.

Among the biggest changes is the fact that SSD is now mandatory. As reported by CD Projekt RED, “we remind you that the new game update only supports SSDs”, so those who have the mechanical disk will not be able to benefit from Update 2.0, apparently.