Attention , because we are about to give a small preview on Cyberpunk 2077 and a really big one on Edgerunners. If you don’t want to have them, read no further.

CD Projekt Red has decided to pay homage to the Netflix series Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 , probably for the role he played in cleaning up his public image after the game’s disastrous launch. The tribute was added with the update 2.0 and was found by some very attentive fans.

With dedication

Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated to version 2.0

As you know, at the end of Edgerunners the protagonist David Martinez he dies, following the fate of almost all the other members of his gang. Now their names can be found inside the Columbarium, located in the Westbrook district of North Oak.

The dedication to the fallen appears to have been written by Lucyone of the protagonists of the series (those who have seen it will immediately understand the reference to the Moon).

Looking at the niche of Columbarium there are four entries, dedicated to David Martinez, Gloria Martinez (David’s mother) and the rest of the gang (divided into two entries), Rebecca included.

Another player also discovered a dedication to Kiwi, which reads: “You taught me not to trust anyone.” Even in this case, those who have seen the series will immediately understand the reason for the message.

What to add… Who knows if there will be other dedications to Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. There won’t be much time left to find out (it will be released on September 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series