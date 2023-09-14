CD Projekt RED has announced that the version 2.0 of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available starting from September 21, 2023. To date we did not have a definitive release date and it was assumed that the update would arrive at the same time as the Phantom Liberty expansion on September 26, 2023.

To celebrate the announcement, CD Projekt RED also released a trailer which you can see above. This is a short video that gives a quick idea of ​​what we can expect in this update and the improvements introduced. However, the trailer has a fairly cinematic approach to make us “experience” the atmosphere of the game.