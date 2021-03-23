The ordeal through which he has passed Cyberpunk 2077 in particular and CD Projekt RED it is generally in the process of being reversed. The Polish company has been working in silence for some months, away from the media spotlight and with its sole focus on correcting the problems of its mammoth open-world game. If a few days ago we knew about some of the news that the next game patch will include, now we know that the Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 is already in the testing phase, so there shouldn’t be too much time left until we can enjoy its benefits in the final version.

ICYMI, last week we presented a selection of changes from the upcoming Patch 1.2 along with some insights from our developers. The update is currently being tested and we will be sharing patch notes ahead of its release, so you know what’s coming. Stay tuned for more info! https://t.co/fcHgVN3Sht – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 22, 2021

“In case you missed it, last week we featured a selection of changes for the upcoming 1.2 patch, as well as some ideas from our developers. The update is currently being tested and we’ll share the patch notes near its release, so you know what’s coming. Stay tuned for more information, “said the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. At the moment he has not detailed more about the changes that are about to arrive than what they already commented a few days ago, so we will have to keep waiting.

These are the news coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with update 1.2

What we do know is that this Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 was delayed a few weeks ago after the cyber attack suffered within CD Projekt, which prevented many workers from the Polish company from accessing their jobs for days. Once the obstacle was overcome, those also responsible for The Witcher saga announced that the new release date of this long-awaited patch for Cyberpunk 2077 would be the second fortnight of the month of March. We are already immersed in it and CD Projekt RED still does not specify the launch day, but hopefully we will know exactly very soon.