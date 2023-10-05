There are no details about it, but it is easy to think that it could be a complete edition including the original Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion, probably all updated to the latest software version therefore with Update 2.0 already applied.

Some reports speak of a mysterious one Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition that it would have been classified by PEGI the body responsible for classifying video games by age group of the public, suggesting that this edition will arrive soon.

A classic solution for CD Projekt RED

In fact, it would be the same solution adopted by CD Projekt RED also for The Witcher 3, which after the launch of the Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions returned to the market with the complete edition The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

Even before that, the team had relaunched its second chapter of the fantasy series with The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, also a complete edition of the original game with the expansions released after launch.

For the moment, it seems that the PEGI website has only registered the title in question and that it has been placed in the band “18”, i.e. adapted to a mature audience. We are therefore awaiting communications from CD Projekt RED, now that we have also discovered that over 120 million dollars spent to rehabilitate Cyberpunk 2077 and that the base game has sold over 25 million copies.