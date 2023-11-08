Thanks to an information leak from GameStop’s internal system, the release date may have been leaked Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Editiona new edition of CD Projekt RED’s RPG that will include both the basic game who appreciated it Phantom Liberty expansion.

The tip-off came with a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Cheap Ass Gamer, from which we learn that the release date is set for December 5, 2023 on both PS5 and Xbox Series The PC is missing, but probably only because this version will be distributed exclusively digitally. We safely assume that there are no PS4 and Xbox One versions planned, given that Phantom Liberty was not released on last generation consoles.

The indicated price is 59.99 dollars, which in our shores should turn into 69.99 euros. We are practically talking about a saving of 10 euros compared to purchasing the base game (49.99 euros) and the expansion (29.99 euros) separately, without considering any offers.