The PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will not include the Phantom Liberty expansion on disk, but rather in the form of code to redeem the content via PlayStation Store.
This detail was revealed by Marcin Momot, the global community director of CD Projekt RED, who specified that on the contrary the Xbox Series X|S version will include both the base game and the expansion on disc.
Momot added that this difference is due to unspecified factors “specific requirements of each platform“.
Digital Foundry’s explanation
A possible explanation came from Digital Foundry’s John Linneman. In his opinion the problem depends on Sony, which does not allow the inclusion of expansions on disc unless a new one is created Dedicated SKU.
To prove this, we can use as an example The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition on PS4which is treated as a separate game from the standard version with two separate trophy lists and non-transferable save files.
According to Linneman, to avoid running into this problem and consequently avoid having to carry out the certification process again, which costs developers time and money, CD Projekt RED would therefore have decided to include Phantom Liberty as content to be downloaded separately on PS5.
We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available from December 5, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
#Cyberpunk #Ultimate #Edition #PS5 #wont #Phantom #Liberty #disc #heres