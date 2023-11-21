The PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will not include the Phantom Liberty expansion on disk, but rather in the form of code to redeem the content via PlayStation Store.

This detail was revealed by Marcin Momot, the global community director of CD Projekt RED, who specified that on the contrary the Xbox Series X|S version will include both the base game and the expansion on disc.

Momot added that this difference is due to unspecified factors “specific requirements of each platform“.