CD Projekt Red has announced its Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which will include both the base game and its Phantom Liberty expansion.

CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is set to release across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (both physically and digitally, although, PC and PS5 will have download codes) on 5th December. At the time of writing, there is no word on price.



This latest edition of the game is just the most recent step in what has been quite the redemption arc for Cyberpunk 2077.

As we all recall, its infamous release back in 2020 was marred with glitches and bugs so extreme, Sony even went so far as to list Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. According to CDPR’s VP of PR and communication Michał Platkow-Gilewski, it actually became “a cool thing not to like it” after its release.

However, it has since seen a massive turnaround in fan opinion. Earlier this year, the studio released its bumper 2.0 patch, which reworked the police system, added redesigned skill trees, popped in some vehicle combat and more.

It also released its Phantom Liberty expansion to much praise. In fact, in October, CDPR announced it had moved 25m copies of Cyberpunk 2077, while Phantom Liberty sold 3m copies in its first week of launch.

All in all, this really does feel like a new era for the once-beleaguered series. There is even a sequel in development and a live-action project in the pipeline.