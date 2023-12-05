CD Projekt RED launched today Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Editionat the same time as the big update Update 2.1 which brings several new features and changes to the game, as also demonstrated by the launch trailer published for the occasion and visible below.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the all-encompassing package that presents the complete RPG experience, containing the base game and its maxi-expansion Phantom Liberty, as well as all the updates released so far including Update 2.0 which introduced several revisions to the gameplay and game improvements.

This new release allows players to discover every story Night City has to offer, all in one edition, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.