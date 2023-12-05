CD Projekt RED launched today Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Editionat the same time as the big update Update 2.1 which brings several new features and changes to the game, as also demonstrated by the launch trailer published for the occasion and visible below.
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the all-encompassing package that presents the complete RPG experience, containing the base game and its maxi-expansion Phantom Liberty, as well as all the updates released so far including Update 2.0 which introduced several revisions to the gameplay and game improvements.
This new release allows players to discover every story Night City has to offer, all in one edition, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The complete experience
At the same time as the Ultimate Edition, the studio also launched update 2.1, a big one free update available from today for current generation consoles and PC, downloadable and installable for free by all those who own the game.
The big update in question introduces a series of new features such as the fully functional and usable NCART Metro, hangout partners, a Radioport that allows players to listen to music while exploring, and new vehicles, including the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and 5 new motorcycles.
Update 2.1 is available for free to all owners of Cyberpunk 2077 who use the game on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. All the new features introduced with version 2.1 can be seen in the trailer which presents the new features of the update.
