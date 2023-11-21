Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the news and, after several hours of intense circulation of leaks, the confirmation of the Ultimate Edition arrives. The definitive version of the game will contain both the base title and the Phantom Liberty DLC at a special price.

The new edition was announced by herself CD Project Redwho revealed the cover and release date of the game via a statement on his official site and social accounts, probably “pushed” by the spread of numerous rumors in the last few hours.

December 5, 2023 we will be able to get our hands on this new, definitive version of the futuristic title from the creators of The Witcher at a very interesting price: according to the leakers, given that there is no confirmation on the matter, the title will cost $59.99 at launch.

The new edition will obviously only be available on platforms that support Phantom Liberty, the DLC published approximately 3 years after the base game, i.e. PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This version will therefore not be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

How will users react to this publication now that, thanks to the numerous patches published in recent months, Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the crest of the wave, so much so that it ended up among some nominations for The Game Awards? To find out we just have to wait until December 5th.