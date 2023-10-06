The sighting of one Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition it could soon materialize into a real release, given that the existence of a similar edition has been almost confirmed officially from CD Projekt RED during his recent shareholder conference.

As we have seen in the past few hours, a mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has been classified by PEGI, the classification body for videogame products in Europe, which usually lays solid foundations for considering the product in question realistic.

In fact, a mention of an all-encompassing edition was also made during CD Projekt RED’s dedicated investor conference. Responding to a question about plans to launch a “new edition,” the chief commercial officer Michał Nowakowski reported that “in terms of new editions or collector’s editions, we don’t have a firm name yet, but when the time is right, we’ll let you know” about Cyberpunk 2077.

The question is therefore still very vague, however Nowakowski then specified that for the science fiction RPG they want to follow a different path, not necessarily the same as the one undertaken with The Witcher 3 and its Game of the Year Edition.