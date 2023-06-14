Cyberpunk 2077 in the last year what we can define as a second life has begun, reborn from the ashes of a catastrophe, and now a highly played and much appreciated title by the community. Also in anticipation of the highly anticipated Phantom Liberty DLC, they have been made several adjustmentseven in PC requirements.
These changes, which are reported on the game page, take into account GPUs And processorsbut the biggest one is about the demand for an SSD memory among the minimum requirements.
Nowadays it’s unlikely that a PC gamer doesn’t have one installed on their machine, but if not, to play Cyberpunk 2077 you will have to run for cover.
This is not a trivial requirement, given that an SSD memory guarantees performance of a completely different level compared to hard drives. This is not the only game that requires hardware of this type among the requirements, because for example also the gigantic Starfield (who will have an incredible universe on his side).
We remind you that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion we were talking about, Phantom Liberty, will be available to players from September 26th.
Minimum requirements:
- In-game graphics preset: low
- Resolution: 1080p
- Expected FPS: 30
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600
- Graphics card: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380
- Vram: 6GB
- Ram: 12GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended:
- In-game graphics preset: high
- Resolution: 1080p
- Expected FPS: 60
- OS 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X
- Graphics card: Geforce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770
- Vram: 8GB
- Ram: 16GB
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Ultra:
- In-game graphics preset: ultra
- Resolution: 2160p
- Expected FPS: 60
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Core i9-12900 or Ryzen 9 7900X
- Graphics card: Geforce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- Vram: 12GB
- Ram: 20GB
- Storage: 70GB NVME
#Cyberpunk #play #SSD
Leave a Reply