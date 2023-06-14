Cyberpunk 2077 in the last year what we can define as a second life has begun, reborn from the ashes of a catastrophe, and now a highly played and much appreciated title by the community. Also in anticipation of the highly anticipated Phantom Liberty DLC, they have been made several adjustmentseven in PC requirements.

These changes, which are reported on the game page, take into account GPUs And processorsbut the biggest one is about the demand for an SSD memory among the minimum requirements.

Nowadays it’s unlikely that a PC gamer doesn’t have one installed on their machine, but if not, to play Cyberpunk 2077 you will have to run for cover.

This is not a trivial requirement, given that an SSD memory guarantees performance of a completely different level compared to hard drives. This is not the only game that requires hardware of this type among the requirements, because for example also the gigantic Starfield (who will have an incredible universe on his side).

We remind you that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion we were talking about, Phantom Liberty, will be available to players from September 26th.

Minimum requirements:

In-game graphics preset: low

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 30

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600

Graphics card: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380

Vram: 6GB

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended:

In-game graphics preset: high

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 60

OS 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770

Vram: 8GB

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Ultra: