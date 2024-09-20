Given the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners it was to be expected that the world of Cyberpunk 2077 was destined to return on Netflixand the matter was practically made official with a short teaser trailer that announced a new collaboration between the video company and CD Projekt RED.
It’s hard to say exactly what it’s about, considering that the teaser trailer says practically nothing except to point out the collaboration between Netflix and CD Projekt RED and make it clear that this concerns Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s not mentioned. Edgerunners or other related titles, so the mystery remains.
In any case, it is very likely that it is another animated seriesand considering the story of the previous one it could even focus on a completely new narrative line.
Back to Night City
What is certain is that it will be set in the big symbolic city of the franchise, since the video talks about a “return to Night City“, and it couldn’t be otherwise.
On the other hand, the colossal futuristic conurbation contains countless ideas for new narratives, so there is certainly no shortage of choice for new subjects to deal with.
It could also be a sequel to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, even if the story of this one seemed pretty concluded, but spin-offs related to other characters, or in any case various connections with these, cannot be ruled out, so there are really a lot of possibilities.
“More information will be released soon,” Netflix said, so all that’s left to do is wait after this short teaser trailer released during Geeked Week, which took place last night and which also saw the announcement of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and a new trailer for Devil May Cry.
