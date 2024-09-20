Given the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners it was to be expected that the world of Cyberpunk 2077 was destined to return on Netflixand the matter was practically made official with a short teaser trailer that announced a new collaboration between the video company and CD Projekt RED.

It’s hard to say exactly what it’s about, considering that the teaser trailer says practically nothing except to point out the collaboration between Netflix and CD Projekt RED and make it clear that this concerns Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s not mentioned. Edgerunners or other related titles, so the mystery remains.

In any case, it is very likely that it is another animated seriesand considering the story of the previous one it could even focus on a completely new narrative line.