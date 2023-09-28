Update 2.0 and the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion closed the experience for good Cyerpunk 2077 as explained by game director Gabe Amatangelo, who talked about suns minor updates for the future of the game. In fact, CD Projekt Red has moved to work permanently in Cyberpunk 2 as well as the company’s other projects.

The future of the series

“2.0 and Phantom Liberty are the last major updates. We’ll do something small, but these are the last really big ones,” Abatangelo said, then added, speaking of the future: “Now there’s Cyberpunk 2. Or “Orion”, what should I call him or whatever name he will have.”

The Cyberpunk 2 process is no mystery. CD Projekt Red has actually already announced the game’s development in October 2022, saying that it will demonstrate the full potential of the Cyberpunk universe. Naturally, nothing has been shown for now and, with equal certainty, we should not expect anything new for the next few years, considering the development cycles of similar titles.

It is even likely that we will see it on next generation of consoles, especially if CD Projekt gives priority to other projects.

In the meantime, we remind you to read our review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.