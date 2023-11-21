CD Projekt RED has announced the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, scheduled for December 5th. This new edition will be available for both Xbox Series Additionally, it will include all updates released so far. Availability will be in both digital and retail versions. This edition was further enriched by the free 2.0 update, which introduced significant improvements in various aspects of the game, such as a dynamic skill system, adrenaline-filled vehicle combat and advanced AI for enemies and police. Additionally, new weapons, vehicles and outfits have been added. In addition, CD Projekt RED has launched a series of digital gadgets that will be available through the “My Rewards” program for all registered users. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available in digital format from December 5th.