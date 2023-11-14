Cyberpunk 2077 it’s the perfect example of a game that started off on the wrong foot but was able to recover… on the fly! After a release that disappointed the public’s expectations, the new updates and the Phantom Liberty DLC they made it a game truly worthy of receiving major TGA nominations.

The development team is certainly proud of the progress made with the project, but, according to the director’s recent statements, CD Projeck is even more proud of the undisputed support from the publicwhich stimulated the team despite the initial failure.

Paweł SaskoMission Director of the game, made important statements to this effect during an interview with the YouTube channel TheNeonArcade: