The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 may have some form of multiplayer and exploit the advantages given byartificial intelligenceat least that's what CD Projekt RED suggests.

In an interview with Reuters, CCO Michał Nowakowski. stated that the development team “took multiplayer elements into consideration“. Unfortunately he did not add further details on the matter, such as whether these concepts actually led to a concrete implementation of multiplayer and whether he will possibly propose some of the discarded ideas for Cyberpunk 2077.

Co-CEO Adam Badowski also spoke in the same interview, revealing that the company has set up a small team that is investigating the possible implementation of AI in the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, ensuring that in any case it would complement and not replace the work of the developers.

“We think artificial intelligence can help improve some game production processes, but not to replace people“Badowski said.