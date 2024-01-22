The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 may have some form of multiplayer and exploit the advantages given byartificial intelligenceat least that's what CD Projekt RED suggests.
In an interview with Reuters, CCO Michał Nowakowski. stated that the development team “took multiplayer elements into consideration“. Unfortunately he did not add further details on the matter, such as whether these concepts actually led to a concrete implementation of multiplayer and whether he will possibly propose some of the discarded ideas for Cyberpunk 2077.
Co-CEO Adam Badowski also spoke in the same interview, revealing that the company has set up a small team that is investigating the possible implementation of AI in the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, ensuring that in any case it would complement and not replace the work of the developers.
“We think artificial intelligence can help improve some game production processes, but not to replace people“Badowski said.
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is still in the conceptual phase, The Witcher 4 will enter production in 2024
From the same interview we learned that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is actually in the works, but still in a conceptual phase, with an acceleration in this sense that could arrive at the end of the year with CD Projekt which plans to increase the dedicated staff to around 80 people.
Different story for “The Witcher 4”, whose production will enter full swing during 2024 and will see a staff of 400 developers engaged as early as the middle of the year.
#Cyberpunk #sequel #multiplayer #elements #exploit
Leave a Reply