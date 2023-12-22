While Weber is currently working on the next Witcher game, codenamed Polaris, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is also currently in development. conceptual development phase . This means that any kind of consideration and hope from the development team does not ensure that the game will actually include more impactful narrative backgrounds.

The Director spoke during in Answered Podcast in which he explained that the lack of influence of the character's background (Street Kid, Corpo and Normad, in Cyberpunk 2077) within the game's story is something the team wants to improve for future titles.

The following Of Cyberpunk 2077 – known by the code name Orion – could propose more complex stories and with different narrative paths depending on the character background chosen by us. This information comes from Philipp Weber, Narrative Director of CD Projekt RED.

Weber's words

“I think there are things like, for example, i character background, they give you hope that you can play more different types of characters,” Weber said. “I think that's something we'd like to improve on in the future. I think we made a promise that perhaps we didn't keep in the end.”

“The game starts with this very specific thing, you can be a Nomad, a Corps, a Street Kid, but then sometimes it drifts away a little bit. The plots all progress together. Then sometimes there's something dedicated,” he said. said Weber. “As a mission designer, I think in hindsight we can see that idea, with more experience, with more time, I think maybe we would make it a little less confusing than we did there.”

The lead quest designer at Polaris, Błażej Augustynek, who also worked on Cyberpunk 2077, said that the character's background isn't too important to the game's main story. “I think the character's backgrounds are the life that V leaves behind,” she said.

“So, whatever you've done, there's a certain point where it all falls apart, right? And you start a new life with Jackie. Obviously we wish it mattered more, but I think the way it plays out now, it's like if you came from a certain kind of life. E that life is over. It's in the past and now you're living this new life that ends, spoilers permitting, in the prologue, and then you have to deal with the consequences.”