Cd Project Red is not new to majestic and very high quality additional content: an example can undoubtedly be The Witcher 3 “Blood and Wine” expansion, but it seems that for the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC things get even more interesting.

According to what was declared by the head of relations between the development house and investors, Marek Bugdoł, the Phantom Liberty DLC is undoubtedly the one with the higher budget in the history of Cd Projekt Red.

Always Bugdoł added that “We hope that the new events and new characters will attract those who are already familiar with Cyberpunk and also encourage many new players to start adventuring in Night City”.

What’s cooking within the walls of the Polish development house? Only time will tell. For sure this one new expansion (which we remember is only available for PC and next-gen consoles) will be the right opportunity to redeem a title which, upon release, did not exactly meet the many expectations.

Looking forward to receiving new information on this interesting DLC ​​(expected this year), we invite you to read our review of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.