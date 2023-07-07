The subreddit of Cyberpunk 2077 is carrying out a strange form of protest against the new policies of the social network Reddit related to accessing its API: It turned into an NSFW channel and started filling up with pornographic images created by users with the game.

The protest

The fastest way to make erotic images with Cyberpunk 2077 is by undressing a female V

As mentioned, the protest stems from the choice of the Reddit management to prevent free access to APIs of the social network, which led to the death of some widely used third-party applications and a wave of censures against those who tried to protest.

Given the attempted crackdown, many subreddits have changed target becoming NSFW extension, i.e. they have become forbidden to minors, so as not to allow the passage of advertising. Naturally, the managers of the social network did not take it well, given the economic damage caused to them, and started sending threatening messages to the various administrators.

Faced with the threats, the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit has started to fill up with erotic and pornographic images made using the game, so as to demonstrate that it is a product for a mature audience, with a particular focus on adult contentthus maintaining the NSFW label.

The moderator Tabnam explained the situation on July 5, 2023, who justified the change by stating that until now moderation had never thought about it, but that in fact it is right. Of course, he didn’t directly mention the real goal of the new policy, which is to go against Reddit, but his real motivations are quite clear. Users obviously responded with great joy to the protest and worked harder than ever to create NSFW images, in some cases even with a certain complacency.

Reddit didn’t take it well and ordered the subreddit to change and go back to the way it was before, deleting the pornographic images, which are no longer moderated. However, Tabnam responded, speaking of the situation with Kotaku: “We will not go back, because this is a video game sexually explicit and also fuck them.”

Clearer than that…