The study CD Projekt Red explained the main issue affecting the Cyberpunk 2077 version for PS4 and Xbox One and announced that the first of two big updates to fix the bugs will arrive in the next ten days. It is the first official explanation from one of the CEOs of the company, Marcin Iwinski.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, for consoles and PC, but players experienced major glitches early on on PS4 and Xbox One that affected gameplay, prompting the developer to apologize and announce a distribution plan of patches and updates to correct bugs.

As indicated in an update on their website, the glitches and bugs (This is how they are called in the computing environment) in old consoles it is due to their bandwidth, which resolved not to be enough for the game’s ‘streaming’ system, responsible for feeding the engine with which the game is seen on the screen and the mechanics of it.

This will be the update schedule:

Although they claim that they tested the game on older consoles, they acknowledge that the tests they did “did not show many of the problems” that players experienced. “As we got closer to launch, we saw significant improvements every day, and we really believed we would deliver on the latest zero day update“, they affirm.

The studio explained that they first wanted the game to look “epic” on PC and then fit it to older consoles. “Things did not seem very difficult at first, although we knew the hardware gap. Ultimately, time showed that we have underestimated the task,” they say.

They also say that since the game’s launch, their “top priority” has been to correct the problems players have encountered. For this, they have already distributed three patches, and in the next 10 days one of the two big updates will arrive. The second will do so in the following weeks.

Cyberpunk will also have an update for the new generation consoles, which is expected to arrive in the second half of the year, and will be free. Currently, it can already be played in PS5 and Xbox Series, but players have to resort to backward compatibility for it.

CD Projekt Red Faces Fine For Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs

The company faces a fine for the bugs and issues with which Cyberpunk 2077 was released for consoles, as well as the compensation to users for the inconvenience caused.

The Office for Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) in Poland, the country of origin of the development study, inquired about complaints from players regarding the CD Projekt Red game and announced that they will monitor the resolution of the problems.

Specifically, and as explained by the Polish media Dziennik, the Office will check the work of the study in solving the problems and introduction of patches for game console bugs. They will also monitor CD Projekt Red’s attention to complaints from dissatisfied users, as explained by a spokesperson.

In the extreme, the Office could fine CD Projekt Red with the payment of up to 10 percent of the income obtained last year, in addition to the compensation to affected users.

The video game, one of the most anticipated of the past year, was released on December 10 for consoles and PC, although its performance, especially on PS4 and Xbox One, was the subject of complaints from players.

This led the development studio to announce several patches and two major fixes that will arrive in the coming months with which to improve the experiences.