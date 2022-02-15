10 December 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 debuted on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, also available thanks to backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The developers had announced the development of the next-gen update, but in the beginning the team had to improve the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

In these minutes during the live broadcast, CD Projekt RED decided to show Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PlayStation 5, so gameplay leapt smoothly to Xbox Series S and then Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 will harness the additional power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S thanks to patch 1.5 and the next update: players can count on support for ray tracing, 4K gameplay with dynamic scaling, shorter load times and many other improvements. visual and technical “.

CD Projekt RED announced that the next-gen patch is already available for download.