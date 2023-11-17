Night City is the central setting that forms the backdrop to the events of Cyberpunk 2077as well as paper games, but i upcoming games in the CD Projekt RED series could be set in other cities.

This at least is what senior writer Magda Zych suggested in an interview with GamingBolt, where she explained that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequels can very well take place in “any city where it took hold uber-capitalism“.

“As Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith said, cyberpunk as a genre is a kind of warning of what could happen if we’re not careful as a race. It’s not some abstract science fiction idea,” Zych said.

“I think these kinds of stories can play out anywhere uber-capitalism develops, causing society to collapse. Night City is just a place like any other city, real or fictional.”