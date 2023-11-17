Night City is the central setting that forms the backdrop to the events of Cyberpunk 2077as well as paper games, but i upcoming games in the CD Projekt RED series could be set in other cities.
This at least is what senior writer Magda Zych suggested in an interview with GamingBolt, where she explained that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequels can very well take place in “any city where it took hold uber-capitalism“.
“As Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith said, cyberpunk as a genre is a kind of warning of what could happen if we’re not careful as a race. It’s not some abstract science fiction idea,” Zych said.
“I think these kinds of stories can play out anywhere uber-capitalism develops, causing society to collapse. Night City is just a place like any other city, real or fictional.”
It will take some time to learn more about Project Orion
At the moment we still know very little about Project Orionthe code name for the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, which is still normal considering that CD Projekt RED only launched the Phantom Liberty expansion a few months ago.
In short, it will probably take some time to find out more. What is certain is that the game will be made with the help of Unreal Engine 5 and by a new team based in Boston, which also includes the main developers of Cyberpunk 2077.
